MLB All-Star Voting 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. Lead in 2nd Results

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. sit atop the MLB All-Star Game fan vote as Phase 1 nears its Thursday conclusion, the league announced.

The top three vote getters at each position—including the top nine outfielders—will advance to Phase 2 as fans get closer to picking the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado next month.

Guerrero has received 49 percent of all votes at first base in the American League with Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel (10 percent) and reigning MVP Jose Abreu (eight percent) filling out the top three.

In the NL, Acuna holds 15 percent of all outfield votes with Cincinnati Reds stars Nick Castellanos (11 percent) and Jesse Winker (nine percent) right behind him.

All votes will reset after Phase 1 concludes and players who advance to Phase 2 will have their tallies reset for Phase 2, which runs from Monday, June 28 to Thursday, July 1.

