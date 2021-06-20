Report: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Accepts $1M Pay Cut, Will Make $4.4M in 2021

AP Photo/John Raoux

For the second year in a row, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will voluntarily take a $1 million pay cut, according to Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World.

Gundy will be paid $4.375 million for the 2021 season.

Per Haisten, no one on Gundy's staff received a raise for the 2021 season, which begins Sept. 4 against Missouri State.

Last year, in addition to the $1 million pay cut, Gundy's deal was shortened from five years with a rollover to four years with a rollover, according to Dean Straka of 247 Sports.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will each be paid $800,000, equal to what they earned in 2020, per Haisten.

Still, incoming athletic director Chad Weiberg is expected to negotiate further cuts with the staff when he assumes the role July 1, Haisten wrote.

Oklahoma State saw a "severe decline" in football-related revenue during the 2020 season since capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium, which seats 55,509, was limited to 25 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic director Mike Holder told the Oklahoman that the football program generated $37 million in revenue in 2019 but brought in "no more than $12 million" last season, he wrote.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gundy is 137-67 since taking over the program in 2005.