X

    Report: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Accepts $1M Pay Cut, Will Make $4.4M in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    For the second year in a row, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will voluntarily take a $1 million pay cut, according to Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World

    Gundy will be paid $4.375 million for the 2021 season. 

    Per Haisten, no one on Gundy's staff received a raise for the 2021 season, which begins Sept. 4 against Missouri State. 

    Last year, in addition to the $1 million pay cut, Gundy's deal was shortened from five years with a rollover to four years with a rollover, according to Dean Straka of 247 Sports. 

    Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will each be paid $800,000, equal to what they earned in 2020, per Haisten. 

    Still, incoming athletic director Chad Weiberg is expected to negotiate further cuts with the staff when he assumes the role July 1, Haisten wrote. 

    Oklahoma State saw a "severe decline" in football-related revenue during the 2020 season since capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium, which seats 55,509, was limited to 25 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Athletic director Mike Holder told the Oklahoman that the football program generated $37 million in revenue in 2019 but brought in "no more than $12 million" last season, he wrote. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gundy is 137-67 since taking over the program in 2005. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      In-State Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson Commits to Oklahoma State

      In-State Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson Commits to Oklahoma State
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      In-State Defensive Lineman Jaleel Johnson Commits to Oklahoma State

      Marshall Scott
      via Pistols Firing

      Report: Mike Gundy Continues $1 Million Pay Cut

      Report: Mike Gundy Continues $1 Million Pay Cut
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      Report: Mike Gundy Continues $1 Million Pay Cut

      Marshall Scott
      via Pistols Firing

      PFB+ Q&A: Star OL Recruit Jacob Sexton Talks OSU Visit, Kelvin Banks

      PFB+ Q&A: Star OL Recruit Jacob Sexton Talks OSU Visit, Kelvin Banks
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      PFB+ Q&A: Star OL Recruit Jacob Sexton Talks OSU Visit, Kelvin Banks

      Marshall Scott
      via Pistols Firing

      Cowboys Offer Four-Star 2023 Athlete Jaden Hamm

      Cowboys Offer Four-Star 2023 Athlete Jaden Hamm
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      Cowboys Offer Four-Star 2023 Athlete Jaden Hamm

      Kyle Cox
      via Pistols Firing