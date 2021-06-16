X

    Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Supports CFP Expanding to 12 Teams: 'It's More Opportunities'

    Adam WellsJune 16, 2021

    Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin spoke out in support of the College Football Playoff potentially expanding the field to include 12 teams. 

    Speaking to reporters about the possibility of adding more teams to the playoff field, Kiffin called it "great" because "it's more opportunities" for programs around the country:

    "Like everything there are other issues with timeframes and stuff like that. But I do think it's good. Like basketball, what if you only had the one seeds in basketball? There'd be a lot of people that never won the championship that would've won the championship and vice versa."

    Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported last week that a 12-team playoff format is "the most likely result" that will come out of a process that will officially start on July 17 and 18 when a four-member working group presents an expansion findings report to the College Football Playoff management committee. 

    After that presentation, Thamel noted the CFP board of managers will examine the findings "and likely determine the potential shape—although not the final details—of the playoff's future."

    It's unclear how soon a new playoff format could be adopted if it receives approval because of a variety of factors, with Thamel calling discussions about a new television deal "critical."

    The four-team College Football Playoff format has been in place since 2014. Alabama (three times), Clemson (twice), Ohio State and LSU have won the College Football Playoff Championship Game. 

    Of the 28 total playoff spots over the past seven seasons, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma have accounted for 20 of them. Notre Dame is the only other program that has finished in the top four at least twice during that span. 

    Under a potential 12-team format, there would be five automatic bids between the Power 5 conferences and one for the highest-ranked Group of Five champion. The remaining six spots would be at-large bids. 

    The four teams selected under the current format are all at-large bids determined by a 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee. 

