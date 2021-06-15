5-Star DL Mykel Williams Commits to USC Over Alabama, Georgia, More

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

USC has landed 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams.

Williams, the No. 39 player in 247 Sports' class of 2022 rankings, praised the coaching staff, his future teammates and the fanbase in explaining his decision to commit to the Trojans.

"I just feel like it was the right moment," Williams added, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "I've already visited I don't know how many other schools. I saw all I needed to see, and I feel this is my moment, and I know for sure this is where I want to be at and where I want to go."

The Georgia native joined a class that is also headlined by 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson, who is ranked No. 14.

Williams, who took his official visit over the weekend, had 30 offers from programs that included Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida and Clemson. The 6'5", 265-pounder posted 17 sacks and 19 tackles for loss during his junior season.

He is the seventh player to commit to the Trojans in the class of 2022, rounding out a group that is ranked No. 22 nationally and second in the Pac-12.

Also incoming are 4-star recruits Fabian Ross, Keyan Burnett and Devin Brown.

The class of 2021—which includes Williams' brother, Michael Trigg—was ranked seventh nationally.

Williams was slated to commit March 15 but decided March 9 to push it back.