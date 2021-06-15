X

    Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Player to Play at 5 Men's European Championships

    Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first men's soccer player to appear in five European Championships in Tuesday's match against Hungary.

    The Portuguese national team is set to defend a 2016 championship that saw Ronaldo finally get over the hump on the international stage.

    Ronaldo will be making his 22nd appearance overall at the event, which is also a record. He is currently five goals away from becoming the top scorer in men's international soccer history. His 104 goals are behind only Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the all-time list.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of his time, but of all time," Daei said last November. "He is an absolute phenomenon. I would congratulate him directly [on breaking his record], but first he has to get there."

    Portugal was dealt a blow to its chances when Joao Cancelo had to leave the camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. 

