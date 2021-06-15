Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Player to Play at 5 Men's European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Player to Play at 5 Men's European ChampionshipsJune 15, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo will become the first men's soccer player to appear in five European Championships in Tuesday's match against Hungary.
The Portuguese national team is set to defend a 2016 championship that saw Ronaldo finally get over the hump on the international stage.
Ronaldo will be making his 22nd appearance overall at the event, which is also a record. He is currently five goals away from becoming the top scorer in men's international soccer history. His 104 goals are behind only Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the all-time list.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of his time, but of all time," Daei said last November. "He is an absolute phenomenon. I would congratulate him directly [on breaking his record], but first he has to get there."
Portugal was dealt a blow to its chances when Joao Cancelo had to leave the camp due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks two records as Portugal begin Euro 2020 with victory