    Alabama's Ga'Quincy McKinstry to Go by 'Kool-Aid' When He Debuts for Crimson Tide

    Adam WellsJune 12, 2021
    Alabama freshman Ga'Quincy McKinstry has decided to go by his nickname when he suits up for the Crimson Tide in 2021. 

    His first name is officially listed as "Kool-Aid" on Alabama's official athletic website:

    Per Mikey DiLullo of the Tuscaloosa News, McKinstry has had the nickname since he was born. 

    "At birth, my grandma gave me that name," McKinstry told AL.com (h/t DiLullo). "Said I came out smiling,” 

    McKinstry committed to Alabama in October. He is a 5-star recruit, as well as the top-ranked cornerback and No. 17 overall player in the 2021 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings

    If the Pinson Valley High School alum can live up to that potential with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry can call himself whatever he wants.

