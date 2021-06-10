X

    Former WWE Superstars Authors of Pain Refute Rumors They Retired from Pro Wrestling

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Former WWE Superstars Akam and Rezar took to social media Wednesday to deny a rumor that they have retired from professional wrestling.

    Both Akam and Rezar posted the same photo of themselves and Paul Ellering from their time in NXT with the caption: "Ain't done yet bitches."

    Earlier Wednesday, Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that a wrestling promoter said both Akam and Rezar were retired from the business and working a regular job.

    It was also reported that AEW discussed potentially bringing them in last year, but "officials weren't sure if they were a good fit at the time."

    Akam and Rezar debuted on NXT TV as The Authors of Pain in 2016 with Ellering by their side, and their tag team name was eventually shortened to AOP.

    AOP were a dominant force in NXT, winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships before eventually getting called up to the main roster in 2018.

    Akam and Rezar went on to hold the Raw Tag Team Championships once, and their final role with the company was as part of a stable led by Seth Rollins on Raw.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Rezar reportedly suffered an arm injury in March 2020, resulting in AOP being taken off television. Both Rezar and Akam were later released from their contracts in September of that same year.

    AOP were a highly successful tag team during their time in WWE with a great look, plenty of power and the ability to turn in some great in-ring performances.

    They have seemingly faded into obscurity since leaving WWE, but they could still be a major asset to any wrestling company if they do indeed plan on returning to the fold.

    AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor are just a few of the promotions that could benefit from signing AOP, or WWE could potentially beef up its tag team division in NXT or on the main roster by re-signing them.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Authors of Pain Deny Retiring

      Former WWE Superstars took to social media to deny a rumor that they have retired from professional wrestling

      Authors of Pain Deny Retiring
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Authors of Pain Deny Retiring

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Backstage WWE Rumors 🤫

      Latest on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Aleister Black and more

      Backstage WWE Rumors 🤫
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Backstage WWE Rumors 🤫

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Reacting to B/R Community's Takes 📝

      What you posted about Andrade in AEW, Braun Strowman and more

      Reacting to B/R Community's Takes 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Reacting to B/R Community's Takes 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting Next WWE Superstar to Jump to AEW

      Predicting Next WWE Superstar to Jump to AEW
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Predicting Next WWE Superstar to Jump to AEW

      Donald Wood
      via Bleacher Report