Luke McCaffrey, Christian's Brother, Leaves Louisville; Joined Program in February

Just four months after transferring from Nebraska, quarterback Luke McCaffrey has left Louisville's football program.

According to Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield announced McCaffrey's departure during an appearance on ESPN Radio 93.9 The Ville on Wednesday.

Satterfield noted that McCaffrey decided to transfer after it became clear that he wasn't going to beat out Malik Cunningham for the Cardinals' starting quarterback job.

McCaffrey is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

As a redshirt freshman last season, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Cornhuskers and started two of them, although he was primarily the backup to Adrian Martinez.

McCaffrey completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 466 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions. While he struggled as a passer, he did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 65 attempts.

At Louisville, McCaffrey was looking to take the starting job from Cunningham, who had an up-and-down season for a 4-7 Cardinals team in 2020.

Cunningham became the full-time starter in 2019, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,061 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he rushed for 482 yards and six touchdowns.

He didn't take the step forward that the Louisville coaching staff likely hoped for and expected in 2020, though, completing 64.1 percent of his attempts for 2,617 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks, along with 609 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The door was open for McCaffrey usurp Cunningham with a strong performance during the spring, but Satterfield's comments suggest that McCaffrey didn't do enough to earn the job.

It isn't yet known where McCaffrey will transfer, but he will still have four years of eligibility remaining and a chance to reach his lofty potential once he makes the move to a new school.