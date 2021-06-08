X

    Report: 12-Team College Football Playoff a 'Favored Outcome' Among Stakeholders

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2021

    A 12-team College Football Playoff has reportedly "emerged as the favored outcome" among stakeholders involved in discussions about a future CFP expansion.

    Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Tuesday growing the playoff field from four to 12 has emerged as the "most likely result" following conversations between university officials, athletic directors, media executives and others with a stake in college football, with a final decision expected in the fall.

    "The reason that you go to 12 is because you can develop the road of least resistance toward a good result," a high-ranking college official told Thamel.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

