Johnny Manziel Says He Made Over $33K Signing Autographs at Texas A&M in 2013

Johnny Manziel admitted to making at least $33,000 for signing autographs during his time at Texas A&M in a recent interview with Barstool Sports.

The 2012 Heisman winner admitted to being paid for two different autograph sessions, one that paid him $3,000 and another where he earned $30,000.

"So, this guy's pretty much, 'All right, go to this room at the Fontainebleau. All this stuff will be in there laid out. When you're done, just send me a picture of all of it. I'll give you the code to the safe, the money will be in there,'" Manziel told the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

The NCAA investigated Manziel over claims he received money for autographs in 2013 but found no evidence. Texas A&M and the NCAA agreed to suspend him for one half of a game for using his likeness for commercial purposes.

Manziel said he continued to sign autographs for money throughout 2013, which would have led to him being ineligible.

"We went 9-4 the next year, so if the NCAA wants to take my f--king 9-4 season away, my Chick-Fil-A Bowl against Duke, f--king blow me," Manziel said. "I never took a dollar until after I won the Heisman, and I think my statute of limitations are up. So, you can blow me again."

Of course, the attitudes regarding collegiate players receiving money for use of their name and likeness have shifted over the last eight years. The NCAA is preparing to adopt an NIL rule that will allow players to make money for the first time this year.

It's possible, if not likely, that Manziel could have been a multimillionaire by the time he left Texas A&M under the new proposals. He was the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Heisman trophy and one of the most famous athletes on the planet in 2012 and 2013; the money he could have ranked in on endorsement deals would have been staggering.

So it's of little surprise that Manziel regrets nothing about making a few thousand dollars here or there for signing his name.