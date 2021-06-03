Rasheed Wallace Named Head Coach of NC Good Better Best Academy HS

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Former longtime NBA star Rasheed Wallace is continuing his coaching career, agreeing to become the head coach of the boys' team at North Carolina Good Better Best Academy.

The high school in Durham announced his hiring Wednesday.

Wallace got into coaching shortly after his playing career ended in 2013.

He served as an assistant to Maurice Cheeks and John Loyer with the Detroit Pistons in 2013-14 before taking the head job at Jordan High School in Durham in 2019. The 2004 NBA champion and four-time All-Star played his college basketball at nearby North Carolina from 1993 to 1995.

