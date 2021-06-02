Report: Jon Scheyer to Succeed Mike Krzyzewski as Duke Men's Basketball Coach

Lance King/Getty Images

Jon Scheyer is expected to succeed Mike Krzyzewski as head basketball coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team.

One source told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that "it's going to be Scheyer" named as the next Blue Devils head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Duke spoke with outside candidates, including former Duke player and current Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, before deciding on Scheyer, who currently serves as the team's associate head coach.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Krzyzewski is going to retire after the 2021-22 season, with an official announcement expected soon.

Krzyzewski has been Duke's head coach since March 18, 1980. He took over a program that made just eight NCAA tournament appearances in its first 27 seasons as a member of the ACC.

After three initial rebuilding years, the Blue Devils have grown to become one of the most dominant and storied basketball programs in the nation. They have won five NCAA championships, 12 ACC regular-season titles and 15 ACC tournament titles under Krzyzewski.

Scheyer played for Krzyzewski for four years from 2006-10. He was part of the Blue Devils' national championship team as a senior in 2009-10. The Illinois native led the team with 23 points in a 78-57 win over West Virginia in the Final Four.

After playing four seasons overseas, Scheyer was named a full-time assistant coach on Krzyzewski's staff in April 2014. The 33-year-old won a championship as a coach during the 2014-15 season when the Blue Devils beat Wisconsin in the national title game. He was named associate head coach in 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Duke is scheduled to begin Krzyzewski's final season at the helm on Nov. 9 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.