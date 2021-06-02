Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Arrested on 2nd-Degree Murder Charge

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute was arrested in Blacksburg, Virginia, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Blacksburg police said Wednesday it is investigating the death of Jerry Smith, which has initially been ruled a homicide. Authorities said they identified Etute as an acquaintance of Smith's and person of interest while investigating the crime and subsequently took him into custody.

ESPN's David M. Hale shared a statement from Virginia Tech on the situation: "Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can."

Etute is due to be arraigned Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Virginia Beach native was the No. 166 linebacker in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also the 39th-best player from the state of Virginia.

Etute committed to the Hokies in July 2020, and Hale noted he participated in spring practice after enrolling early at the school. Virginia Tech said in a statement (via Hale) he has been suspended from the team and university, and he is no longer listed on its 2021 roster.