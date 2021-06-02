X

    Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Arrested on 2nd-Degree Murder Charge

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 3, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute was arrested in Blacksburg, Virginia, on a charge of second-degree murder.

    Blacksburg police said Wednesday it is investigating the death of Jerry Smith, which has initially been ruled a homicide. Authorities said they identified Etute as an acquaintance of Smith's and person of interest while investigating the crime and subsequently took him into custody.

    ESPN's David M. Hale shared a statement from Virginia Tech on the situation: "Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can."

    Etute is due to be arraigned Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    The Virginia Beach native was the No. 166 linebacker in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also the 39th-best player from the state of Virginia.

    Etute committed to the Hokies in July 2020, and Hale noted he participated in spring practice after enrolling early at the school. Virginia Tech said in a statement (via Hale) he has been suspended from the team and university, and he is no longer listed on its 2021 roster.

    Related

      Hokies freshman Isi Etute arrested on murder charge

      Hokies freshman Isi Etute arrested on murder charge
      Virginia Tech Football logo
      Virginia Tech Football

      Hokies freshman Isi Etute arrested on murder charge

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      VaTech LB Charged with Murder

      Freshman linebacker Isi Etute arrested in Blacksburg on a charge of second-degree murder

      VaTech LB Charged with Murder
      Virginia Tech Football logo
      Virginia Tech Football

      VaTech LB Charged with Murder

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Virginia Tech freshman linebacker arrested on second-degree murder charge

      Virginia Tech freshman linebacker arrested on second-degree murder charge
      Virginia Tech Football logo
      Virginia Tech Football

      Virginia Tech freshman linebacker arrested on second-degree murder charge

      Gobbler Country
      via Gobbler Country

      2022 CFB HOF Ballot Revealed

      USC’s Reggie Bush, Stanford’s Andrew Luck and Cal’s Marshawn Lynch headline first-time candidates

      2022 CFB HOF Ballot Revealed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      2022 CFB HOF Ballot Revealed

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report