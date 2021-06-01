Arik Gilbert, Former 5-Star TE, Announces Transfer to Georgia from LSU

Chris Parent/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

Tight end Arik Gilbert is going to continue his college career at the University of Georgia.

Speaking to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports, Gilbert announced he was transferring to the Bulldogs in order to be closer to home after spending last season at LSU.

"I believe it was a smart decision to come home. I wanted to be with and near my family," Gilbert said. "I have been missing all of family and now both of my Grandmothers will be able see me play in person too."

Coming out of Marietta High School, Gilbert was rated as a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 tight end and the No. 5 player in the 2020 class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 19-year-old entered the transfer portal Jan. 5 before announcing Jan. 31 that he would attend the University of Florida.

One month after committing to the Gators, Gilbert went back into the transfer portal.

"I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus," Gilbert tweeted Feb. 28 (h/t ESPN's Tom VanHaaren).

Gilbert told Mansell he will play wide receiver for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. He was listed at 6'5" and 249 pounds by LSU.

Unless Gilbert receives a waiver from the NCAA, he won't be eligible to play until 2022.

Gilbert appeared in eight of LSU's 10 games last season. He finished third on the team with 35 receptions and fourth with 368 yards and added two touchdowns.