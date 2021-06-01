76ers' Tobias Harris: Fan Running onto Court During Game 4 Was 'Some Dumbass S--t'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Tobias Harris wasn't pleased that the players weren't the only ones on the court during the Washington Wizards' 122-114 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Monday's Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

"That was some dumbass s--t," he told reporters when discussing the fan who ran onto the floor and jumped in an effort to touch the backboard before security tackled him:

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced the fan will be banned from Capital One Arena. What's more, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia will pursue charges.

Bradley Beal also discussed the incident and told reporters, "I don't feel less safe because I know no fan would try me individually ... you're not going to approach me and try something. I know that."

This is yet another situation where fans have become part of the storyline in an NBA playoff game.

Boston Celtics fan Cole Buckley was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the aftermath of his decision to throw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving. What's more, a fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook, a fan in New York spit on Trae Young and fans in Utah were ejected for heckling Ja Morant's family.

While the return of playoff atmospheres with bigger crowds during this postseason stands in stark contrast to last year inside the Walt Disney World Resort bubble, these incidents have already become nightly stories in just the first round.

In terms of the actual game, Washington preserved its season with the victory in front of its home fans.

The 76ers still lead the series 3-1, but Joel Embiid exited with right knee soreness in the first half and did not return. His availability will be critical for Philadelphia's chance to both advance past the Wizards and compete for a championship.