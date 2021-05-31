X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Ruled Out of Game 4 vs. Wizards with Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 1, 2021
    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the rest of Game 4 against the Washington Wizards with right knee soreness.

    He limped to the locker room during the first half.

    Embiid played 51 games this season and missed time with knee and shoulder injuries.

    Philadelphia is a legitimate NBA title contender with a fully healthy Embiid. He was an MVP candidate who led the Sixers in scoring (28.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.6) during the regular season.

    He also averaged a team-high 29.3 points per game through the first three games of the series.

    Injuries have been a problem for the Kansas alum throughout his career. He has missed at least 18 games in each of the past five seasons. 

    Given his importance to the Sixers, they will likely be careful with Embiid's injury at this stage of the series with a commanding lead over Washington.

    Until Embiid can get back in the lineup, Dwight Howard will likely see more playing time. 

