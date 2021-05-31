Former Astros Star Lance Berkman to Be Named Houston Baptist Head Coach

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Houston Baptist fans will likely be familiar with their next baseball coach.

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, the Huskies are planning on announcing former Houston Astros star Lance Berkman as their new head baseball coach during a press conference Monday.

"It's something I've been working toward since I retired from my playing career," Berkman said, per Berman. "It's been a dream of mine to be a Division I head coach. I think this is a wonderful opportunity."

Berkman opened up about how his playing experience should help him coach at the collegiate level:

The new manager played for the Astros, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers during a major league career that lasted from 1999 through 2013.

He was best known for his time in Houston, which lasted from 1999 until 2010. He made five of his six All-Star Games with the Astros and finished in the top 20 of MVP voting six different times with the team.

However, his one World Series title came with the Cardinals during the 2011 campaign.

The position was available for Berkman because Jared Moon announced he resigned after 16 seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Berkman will have his work cut out for him considering Houston Baptist went 14-38 overall and 11-27 in conference play during the 2021 season.