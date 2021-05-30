X

    Lakers' LeBron James: It'd Be 'Huge Blow' If Anthony Davis Misses Game 5 With Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 31, 2021

    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hoping Anthony Davis can return for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

    Davis, who fell to the ground after missing a layup at the end of the second quarter, didn't return to Sunday's Game 4 loss. He was ruled out with a left groin injury. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported postgame that Davis would be designated as day-to-day with the injury, and it is "unclear" if he will be able to play in Game 5 of the series on Tuesday. 

    "Next man up," James told reporters after the Lakers fell 100-92. "Obviously if he's not available, it's a huge blow for our ball club. But it's next man up."

    Davis, who suffered a knee sprain in Game 3, had six points, four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes before exiting. He was a major piece of the Lakers' victories in Games 2 and 3, averaging 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks. 

    When he didn't return after the break on Sunday, Kyle Kuzma filled in for Davis, but he didn't quite fill the void. He ended the afternoon with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. 

    James said he didn't get a chance to talk with Davis about the severity of his injury and didn't want to compare his history with Davis' newest injury, but having endured a groin injury that kept him on the bench for more than a month in the 2018-19 campaign, he said he "doesn't feel like he's ever been the same."

    Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters the star is scheduled for further evaluation and expects to have more information on Monday. 

    "You know, he's one of the best players in the world, so you have to adjust," Vogel said. "And I thought we gave great effort trying to overcome that loss, but it certainly wasn't enough."

    The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. 

