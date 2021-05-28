SEC Baseball Tournament 2021: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

After Florida and Arkansas clinched spots in the 2021 SEC baseball tournament semifinal on Thursday, four teams were in action on Friday looking to join them.

Alabama has been the Cinderella of the SEC tournament thus far. The No. 10 seed won its first two games before finally stubbing its toe against Florida in the third round.

The Crimson Tide will take on No. 2 Tennessee looking to advance to the next round.

In the marquee game of the day, Jack Leiter, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB draft, takes the mound for his first appearance of the tournament looking to keep Vanderbilt alive against Mississippi.

2021 SEC Tournament Results/Schedule: Fourth Round

No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 10 Alabama, 11-0 (F/7)



No. 5 Mississippi vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Tennessee 11, No. 10 Alabama 0

Two days after Alabama upset Tennessee 3-2 in the second round, the Volunteers got revenge with an 11-0 statement win on Friday.

Tennessee ended things after seven innings via the 10-run rule.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Vols got on the board in the top of the second thanks to Luc Lipcius' two-run homer off of Landon Green.

The floodgates opened in the top of the third when Tennessee pushed five runs across the plate with five hits, a hit by pitch and a fielding error by Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson.

Six of the top seven hitters in Tennessee's lineup all drove in at least one run. Lipicus, Max Ferguson and Evan Russell combined to go 7-for-12 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBI.

Spence and Ferguson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the sixth that put Tennessee up 11-0.

While the offense was doing its part, Blade Tidwell had the best start of his college career. The Vols freshman allowed just two singles to Sam Praytor in six shutout innings of work.

Kirby Connell came on in the seventh inning to close out the win.

Alabama's tournament run came to an end with this loss, but victories over South Carolina and Tennessee this week may have boosted its resume leading up to selection Monday for the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee is in the SEC tournament semifinal for the first time since 2005. The Volunteers are two victories away from their first conference tournament title since winning three straight from 1993-95.