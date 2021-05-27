Oklahoma 'Bitterly Disappointed' with Kickoff Time for Rivalry Game vs. Nebraska

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

If you ever thought 11 a.m. was far too early to be up and around on a Saturday, you aren't alone.

Nebraska and Oklahoma will renew their rivalry on the gridiron on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. CT, much to the chagrin of the latter school. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement Thursday saying the Sooners are "bitterly disappointed" with the kickoff time:

Castiglione added that Oklahoma "tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case" and had the support of the Big 12, only for Fox to turn down the requests.

That start time certainly isn't the most convenient because players will have to begin their pregame preparations relatively early in the morning. But 11 a.m. isn't a significant departure from the noon time slot schools in the Eastern time zone typically occupy each week.

This is also the tradeoff when the Big 12 signs a 13-year, $2.6 billion deal with its television partners.

Should Nebraska upset Oklahoma, you can bet the phrase "body clock" will re-enter the college football vernacular.