ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday marks the biggest day of the 2021 ACC baseball tournament thus far, with the top two teams during the regular season taking the field for the first time.

There was one upset on the first day of the tournament Tuesday as No. 10 Pittsburgh earned a win over sixth-seeded North Carolina. None of the top five seeds were in action.

No. 1 Notre Dame will begin its quest for its first conference tournament title since 2006 on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish can eliminate Virginia Tech with a win.

No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 5 Florida State are among the other notable teams in action in Durham, North Carolina.

Pool A

No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 8 Virginia (1-0)

No. 12 Virginia Tech (0-1)

Pool B

No. 2 Georgia Tech

No. 7 Louisville (1-0)

No. 11 Clemson (0-1)

Pool C

No. 3 North Carolina State

No. 6 North Carolina (0-1)

No. 10 Pittsburgh (1-0)

Pool D

No. 4 Miami

No. 5 Florida State (0-1)

No. 9 Duke (1-0)

ACC Tournament Results/Schedule - Wednesday

No. 9 Duke def. No. 5 Florida State, 12-1

No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Notre Dame (3 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech (7 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Duke 12, No. 5 Florida State 1

Duke had no problem taking care of business with an easy 12-1 win over Florida State in the first game of Pool D for both teams.

The Blue Devils came out of the gate on fire, as their first five hitters reached base. Michael Rothenberg capped off the early scoring barrage with a grand slam.

Florida State starter Bryce Hubbart allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks. He was removed in the top of the first without recording an out.

Five Duke hitters had at least two hits in the win. Erikson Nichols, the No. 9 hitter, went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.

Blue Devils starter Billy Seidl got the win after allowing just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Jimmy Loper was fantastic in relief, tossing four no-hit innings.

Duke will look to keep its positive momentum going on Thursday when it plays Miami. The Seminoles are off tomorrow before they close out pool play against the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon.