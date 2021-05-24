Taylor Lewan Bought Predators Fans Jerseys After Spilling Beer on Them While Chugging

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan could have footed the bill for dry cleaning after he spilled beer on fans around him at the Nashville Predators game on Sunday, but he did one better, buying new jerseys for those caught in the festivities.

Lewan, who was at the game with his wife Taylin and daughter Wynne, appeared on the Jumbotron before the team replayed a video from a game in 2018, when he chugged beers with his teammates.

He replied to a tweet about his re-enactment, saying that he bought new sweaters for those around him.

The display fired up the crowd, and maybe it was that energy that forced the game into double overtime before a 4-3 Predators victory that evened the series against the Carolina Hurricanes, 2-2.