WWE Rumors on John Cena's Return, Edge's Absence and Keith Lee's Contract Status

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena's WWE Return Looking Increasingly Likely

While WWE is yet to confirm John Cena is nearing his first action since WrestleMania 36, the tea leaves are certainly pointing in that direction.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Cena could make an appearance at July 16's edition of SmackDown, the first event in WWE's upcoming live touring schedule.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider was not able to confirm any talks between WWE and Cena but did note the filming of Cena's Peacemaker series wraps up filming July 6. That would give him plenty of time to get back to the United States for SmackDown. (The HBO Max series is filming in Vancouver.)

However, a 10-day break isn't a ton of time off between jobs, and it's unclear if Cena's in ring condition. If it's just a one-off appearance to give the crowd a pop, then Cena would almost surely make a cameo. If WWE wants Cena to commit to an actual in-ring run, though, it may have to wait until he's fully ready to perform.

Edge Taking Scheduled Time Off

When Edge made his return to WWE, it was widely reported he was contracted for five matches per year.

While the Rated R Superstar has been absent from WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported this is simply part of Edge's limited schedule (via Thomas Ross of Wrestling Rumors).

Edge has competed in three matches during the 2021 calendar year (not including the Royal Rumble), defeating Randy Orton and Jey Uso before the Triple Threat match with Reigns and Daniel Bryan. An injury limited him to two one-on-one matches in 2020, so it stands to reason that he may pick up the slack with an additional few here and there over the course of his contract.

However, this is par for the expected course. Edge is a special attraction, and it's unlikely WWE is going to waste any more of his contracted matches without fan attendance.

Much like Cena, it's probably time to start the Edge watch in July.

Keith Lee Not Released by WWE

Keith Lee has not competed in WWE since a win over Riddle on Feb. 8's edition of Raw, but his status remains shrouded in mystery. Lee has posted on social media several times in the last three months stating a desire to return to the ring, including last week tweeting "only time will tell" in response to a question.

The tight-lipped nature of Lee's absence led to some speculation he was being released, a rumor debunked by Sapp.

Mia Yim, Lee's fiancee, tweeted it's "nobody's business" regarding his return.

It's clear there is something personal behind the scenes that no one is discussing, and Lee has a right to privacy. Hopefully he'll find his way back to the ring sooner than later.

