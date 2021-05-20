WWE Rumors: The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Tops List for Most Improved in Workout

Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Simone Johnson, the daughter of legendary WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is reportedly making significant strides in her quest to be a pro wrestler.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Simone was listed internally at the WWE Performance Center as the most improved trainee in terms of squats from January to May.

Meltzer added: "When you are most improved when it comes to lifting it does say that you’ve been working hard."

The 19-year-old Johnson signed with WWE last year and began training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, after deciding to follow in her father's footsteps.

Johnson has not yet been featured on NXT because of her lack of in-ring experience and the fact that she suffered a knee injury in September.

PWInsider (h/t Upton) reported at the time that Simone underwent surgery on her knee in Birmingham, Alabama. Johnson said it was the third time she had undergone a procedure on her knee.

Simone will have big shoes to fill as she pursues a wrestling career since her father is one of the biggest stars in the history of the business.

Along with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock was the face of the Attitude Era in WWE, and he went on to become an eight-time WWE champion.

The Rock has become an even bigger star since leaving WWE, though, as he is now one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

Charlotte Flair is perhaps the best example of a daughter of a WWE legend working hard and blazing her own trail on the way to success, and it seems as though Simone Johnson is putting in the work needed to accomplish that as well.

