    Alabama HC Nick Saban Encourages Fans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine in PSA Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2021

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Nick Saban wants you to get vaccinated.

    Alabama's head football coach released a video in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday, urging college football fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine:

    "College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall," he said in the video. "Let's make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide!"

    It's good advice, college football fans.

