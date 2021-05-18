X

    Former ASU G Remy Martin Commits to Kansas, Plans to Go Through NBA Draft Process

    Former Arizona State star Remy Martin has committed to Kansas but left the door open for a possible jump to the NBA.

    "I just want to be able to play for a historic program," Martin told Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today. "I’m very excited to play for Coach Self and get my master's degree. I'm hoping to interact with the fans and play in such a historic place like Phog Allen Fieldhouse."

    The 6'0" guard averaged 19.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23 games for the Sun Devils this past season.

