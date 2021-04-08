Consensus Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2021-22 Men’s College Basketball Season

0 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

At the end of every single men's NCAA college basketball tournament—typically before "One Shining Moment" has even finished playing—the internet is inundated with way-too-early top-25 rankings for the following season.

It is always a ridiculous exercise, but it is especially preposterous this year with all seniors allowed to return next season if they so choose and with more than 1,200 players already in the transfer portal.

Trying to figure out what rosters will look like in November is about as feasible as forecasting right now whether it will be precipitating in any given city when the 2021-22 season begins.

It's still fun, though.

This year, instead of adding one more individual's ballot to the fray, I decided to put together a consensus way-too-early top 25 from 10 national analysts who published their top 25s at some point in the first 12 hours after Baylor's 86-70 national championship victory over Gonzaga.

With each of those 10 ballots, we'll take a look at the most significant outlier in each direction to try to get a sense of why that writer had a contrarian view on certain teams.

But first, here is that consensus way-too-early top 25:

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs (245 votes)

2. UCLA Bruins (227)

3. Michigan Wolverines (198)

4. Duke Blue Devils (193)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (192)

6. Purdue Boilermakers (187)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (172)

8. Kansas Jayhawks (166)

9. Baylor Bears (162)

10. Villanova Wildcats (149)

11. Florida State Seminoles (146)

12. Maryland Terrapins (131)

13. Houston Cougars (117)

14. Kentucky Wildcats (110)

15. Arkansas Razorbacks (91)

16. Michigan State Spartans (82)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels (63)

18. St. Bonaventure Bonnies (61)

19. Connecticut Huskies (58)

20. West Virginia Mountaineers (57)

T-21. Oregon Ducks (54)

T-21. Illinois Fighting Illini (54)

T-21. Virginia Cavaliers (54)

24. Arizona Wildcats (45)

25. Syracuse Orange (38)

Close But No Cigar: Texas Longhorns (37), Memphis Tigers (28), Virginia Tech Hokies (28), Tennessee Volunteers (24), LSU Tigers (19), USC Trojans (13)

Ballots presented in no particular order.