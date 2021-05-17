Jake Paul, Logan Paul Respond to Rapper The Game Wanting to Fight Them

EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Add musician The Game to the list of people who wants to fight the Paul brothers.

To The Game's credit, however, he's apparently willing to just fight them on the street (warning: contains profanity):

And so the Paul brothers responded with their usual gusto (warning contains profanity):

This sounds like the classic tale of "gentlemen in the streets, tough guys between the tweets." You can bet a bunch of rich celebrities aren't going to just start brawling in front of Staples Center.

But hey, they created a stir and all got the attention they wanted.