Mac McClung Confirms He's Entering 2021 NBA Draft, Won't Return to Texas Tech

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Mac McClung is not coming back to Texas Tech, announcing Monday that he will keep his name in the 2021 NBA draft.

McClung entered the transfer portal and announced his intent to enter the draft in April. He later withdrew from the portal, indicating he would return to Texas Tech if he chose to keep playing college basketball.

A 3-star prospect from Virginia who shot to fame because of viral highlight videos, McClung spent his first two years at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech last season. The 6'2" guard averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Raiders, winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

It would be a surprise if McClung winds up being drafted in July. He is not listed as a top 100 prospect by ESPN, nor is he in the top 75 listed by CBS Sports.

It's likely McClung will have to impress in an NBA Summer League to earn an NBA contract and will almost certainly begin whatever pro basketball career he has in the United States in the G League. Given he had one year of eligibility remaining, it's a bit of a surprise he's deciding to stay in the draft.