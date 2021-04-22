    Mac McClung Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Still Considering NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021
    Alerted 33m ago in the B/R App

    Texas Tech's Mac McClung (0) controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
    Justin Rex/Associated Press

    Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal but left open the possibility of moving on to the NBA.

    "Just didn't feel right in my heart," McClung wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be a part of Red Raider Nation."

    On April 11, he had announced his plans to prepare for the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal:

    The Gate City, Virginia, native averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2020-21 after transferring from Georgetown. He also shot 41.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc, both of which were personal bests.

    McClung's original decision came 10 days after Texas officially announced the hiring of head coach Chris Beard from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders subsequently promoted associate head coach Mark Adams to succeed Beard.

    Stadium's Jeff Goodman noted McClung would've needed the NCAA to grant him a waiver in order to receive immediate eligibility at another school. That's not a problem at Texas Tech. Adams also provides a level of continuity for players on last year's squad, which might have played into McClung's final decision.

    The 21-year-old now has until July 19 to decide if he'll be a part of this year's draft class ahead of the July 29 event.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman omitted McClung from his most recent big board. Likewise, he wasn't among the top 100 prospects on ESPN.com or for Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

    Returning to Lubbock might be the best move to help his hopes of carving out an NBA career.

    Related

      Mac McClung Not Transferring

      Texas Tech star confirms on Twitter he'll stay with the Red Raiders if he doesn't go pro

      Mac McClung Not Transferring
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Mac McClung Not Transferring

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Texas Tech guard Mac McClung withdraws name from transfer portal

      Texas Tech guard Mac McClung withdraws name from transfer portal
      Texas Tech Basketball logo
      Texas Tech Basketball

      Texas Tech guard Mac McClung withdraws name from transfer portal

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      How Will Ethan Duncan Develop at Texas Tech?

      How Will Ethan Duncan Develop at Texas Tech?
      Texas Tech Basketball logo
      Texas Tech Basketball

      How Will Ethan Duncan Develop at Texas Tech?

      InsideTheRedRaiders.com
      via InsideTheRedRaiders.com

      Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders contact UTEP transfer

      Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders contact UTEP transfer
      Texas Tech Basketball logo
      Texas Tech Basketball

      Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders contact UTEP transfer

      Wreck'Em Red
      via Wreck'Em Red