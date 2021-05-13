X

    Report: Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, Larry Sanders to Return to BIG3's Tri-State

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 13, 2021

    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

    Former NBA players Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson and Larry Sanders have reportedly agreed to contracts with the BIG3 basketball league and will be teammates on Tri-State for the 2021 season.

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the news Thursday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

