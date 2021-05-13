Report: Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, Larry Sanders to Return to BIG3's Tri-State

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Former NBA players Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson and Larry Sanders have reportedly agreed to contracts with the BIG3 basketball league and will be teammates on Tri-State for the 2021 season.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the news Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.