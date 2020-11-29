Nate Robinson Announces He's 'OK' After Knockout Loss to Jake Paul

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nate Robinson took to Instagram to provide an update after his knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night:

"Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I'm OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight. To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn't the outcome that we wanted, but I'm thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been. #holdat"

Robinson (5'9", 181 lbs) spent 11 seasons in the NBA and tried to make the switch to boxing for a bout against Paul (6'1", 189 lbs), a YouTube star competing in his third career boxing match and second as a professional.

Paul dominated, earning three knockdowns en route to a second-round knockout:

Despite the scary situation of Robinson lying flat on the mat, he told fans he was all right following the loss.