NHL Playoffs Schedule 2021: League Drops Dates, Times, TV Info for Potential Bracket

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs will begin Saturday with the Washington Capitals hosting the Boston Bruins.

The NHL dropped the full first-round schedule Thursday featuring the potential matchups in each of the four divisions:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.