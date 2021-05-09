NHL's Alex Ovechkin Invests in NWSL's Washington Spirit: 'Important to Support Women'

Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has become the latest notable investor in the National Women's Soccer League.

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Ovechkin has joined the ownership group of the Washington Spirit.

"I think it's important to support women and women's professional athletes—not just in the United States, but all over the world," Ovechkin told ESPN. "It was also important for me to support the D.C. community. I support everybody in this town. Me and my wife love to go watch a soccer game, watch football, and baseball. We all win. If I have this opportunity, I think it's very important for me to do it, because it also shows we care."

The 35-year-old has spent his entire 16-year NHL career in Washington since coming over from Russia.

Steve Baldwin is the Spirit's majority owner, although there are several noteworthy investors, including gymnast Dominique Dawes and former first daughters Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush.

Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn and Naomi Osaka are among the other celebrities and fellow athletes who have joined ownership groups on other teams around the league.

It's part of an attempt to grow the league that was created in 2013, which has maximum salaries for players at $52,500.

Ovechkin, whose mother Tatyana won two Olympic gold medals in basketball, is looking to support the league with both his money and time.

"If I have the chance, I have the time, I'd love to go to a practice, would love to go to the games," he said. "I'm looking forward to meeting the players. I think it's critical to be involved with those kind of things. To support women's soccer, I think it's pretty cool."