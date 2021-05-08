Kentucky WRs Coach Jovon Bouknight Arrested, Charged with DUI

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

University of Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence in Kenton County, Kentucky.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough reported Bouknight was charged with "possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and driving 26 mph or more over the speed limit."

The Wildcats assistant's first court appearance for the charges is scheduled for Friday.

A school spokesperson told Jon Hale of the Courier Journal that UK was "aware of the arrest and handling the matter internally."

No further details about the arrest were immediately released.

Bouknight joined the Kentucky staff in March 2020. He filled the same role at Oregon and Texas Tech in 2019 and spent the first 11 years of his coaching career at Utah State, filling various positions, including co-offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator.

The 37-year-old Denver native played for the University of Wyoming from 2002 through 2005. He recorded 3,626 receiving yards and 29 touchdown catches for the Cowboys.