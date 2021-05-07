NASCAR Announces Plan for Full-Capacity Grandstands at Daytona, Darlington, More

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is welcoming fans back in a big way this summer.

In a Friday press release, the organization confirmed speedways at Daytona, Kansas and Darlington will fully reopen their grandstands for upcoming races.

“The fans are the lifeblood of NASCAR and the reason we race week in and week out," Daytona President Frank Kelleher said. "Their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. Even with a limited capacity at the Daytona 500 the atmosphere was palpable, so we look forward to welcoming back all of our fans for what will be an electrifying environment filled with dramatic and unpredictable racing action.”

NASCAR will return to Daytona from August 27-28 with no restrictions on the number of spectators who can attend the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 races.

The same goes for Darlington, where officials are preparing for full capacity for the Cook Out Southern 500 playoff race and VFW Help A Hero 200 in early September.

Kansas, which hosts Cup Series and Xfinity series playoff races in late October, will also allow fans to return at capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

Both Kansas and Darlington have a maximum capacity of at least 47,000 while Daytona can host more than 100,000 spectators on race day.