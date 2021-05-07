Alabama's Nick Saban Tapes PSA Encouraging People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is part of an upcoming public service announcement encouraging people in the state of Alabama to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Louise Radnofsky and Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal, the PSA will begin airing next week on television, radio and social media.

During his part of the PSA, Saban said: "College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall. Let's make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season—and Roll Tide!"

Other sports figures featured in the video include Basketball Hall of Famer and former Auburn star Charles Barkley, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Alabama Senator and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The 69-year-old Saban tested positive for COVID-19 last year, forcing him to miss the Iron Bowl against rival Auburn.

The Crimson Tide went on to win that game, and they later completed a perfect season by beating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Attendance was either limited or nonexistent for every major college football program last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hope is for stadiums to be filled to full capacity in 2021.

Per AL.com's Michael Casagrande, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in March that the plan is for Alabama to have a full allotment of fans during the upcoming season.