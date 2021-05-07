Nick Saban Responds to Jimbo Fisher Saying Texas A&M Will Beat Alabama's Ass

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked at the Houston Touchdown Club what it would take to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, short of Nick Saban retiring.

"We're going to beat his ass when he's there, don't worry," he responded, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

A day later, Saban had the perfect response for Fisher's comments:

The Aggies have gone 0-3 against the Crimson Tide since Fisher took over as head coach in 2017. Everyone is chasing Saban, who has won six national titles with Alabama.

"Eventually, that's going to be us," Fisher said Wednesday. "I respect everything they do and how they do it, but we can do it just as good or be just as good or better, and we will."

Perhaps. But for the time being, Texas A&M is playing catch-up. And now Saban is 1-0 in the banter matchup, too.