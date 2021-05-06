Kevin Love Rumors: Cavaliers Have Not Discussed Contract Buyout with Forward

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly not broached the subject of a buyout with forward Kevin Love.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the Cavs are not currently considering a buyout for Love, who is owed $60.2 million over the next two seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

