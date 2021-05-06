    Kevin Love Rumors: Cavaliers Have Not Discussed Contract Buyout with Forward

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2021

    David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly not broached the subject of a buyout with forward Kevin Love.

    Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the Cavs are not currently considering a buyout for Love, who is owed $60.2 million over the next two seasons.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

