Oscar Robertson Hopes Russell Westbrook Breaks His Career Triple-Double Record

Russell Westbrook is three triple-doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson's record of 181 in a career.

The Hall of Famer doesn't want his record to stand.

"There's no doubt about it," Robertson told Marc Stein of the New York Times when asked if he is cheering for the Washington Wizards guard to break his record. "I hope he gets it. I think he's one of the elite guards in basketball, and I think it's ridiculous that some sportswriters criticize him because he has not won a championship. Players don't win championships by themselves. You've got to have good management. You need to get with the right group of players."

Robertson also said he is a fan of Westbrook's game.

"I totally enjoy the way Westbrook plays," he said. "He's a dynamic individual. They've moved him around to different teams and I don't know why, because I think he's one of the star guards in basketball. I guess they thought that when he went to Washington that he would not be that effective, but, man, he's done a tremendous job."

Westbrook's rejuvenated play is a major reason the Wizards are in playoff position at 30-35 overall but 13-3 in their last 16 games. He has 13 triple-doubles in that span alone and just finished with 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds in Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

He set the record for triple-doubles in a month in April, passing Wilt Chamberlain's 1968 record of 11.

The nine-time All-Star has 32 triple-doubles this season, which is fourth on the all-time list. He is also first (42 in 2016-17) and third (34 in 2018-19) on that list, while Robertson is second (41 in 1961-62).

It is just a matter of time until Westbrook passes Robertson's record, and he will do it this season if he continues at his current clip.

His Wizards have seven more games left counting Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.