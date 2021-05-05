Champions League Results 2021: Top Scorers, Odds After Semifinal Leg-2 Scores

Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 2021 Champions League final will be a battle of Premier League rivals.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored to give Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, giving them a 3-1 advantage on the aggregate to advance in their semifinal clash. Chelsea will move on to play Manchester City, which cliched a 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 triumph Wednesday.

Manchester City will enter the May 29 final in Istanbul as a -195 favorite (bet $195 to win $100) over Chelsea (+155), per DraftKings. Betting Manchester City to win outright in regulation seems like a much stronger option at -106, with the underdog Chelsea coming in at +300 to avoid extra time and win.

Champions League Top Scorers

10: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

8: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

6: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5: Alassane Plea (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sergio Oliveira (Porto)

City has dominated the Premier League this season, carrying a 13-point advantage in the table heading into the weekend and a 19-point edge ahead of Chelsea.

That said, Chelsea will come into the final with some level of momentum after scoring a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in their last match April 17 in the FA Cup semifinals. The loss cost City a chance at winning a quadruple, something it will hope to avenge when the two sides make the trip to Turkey.

Chelsea also stands in the way of Manchester City locking up the Premier League. The two clubs are set to play Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in a preview of the UCL final.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

“Definitely for all of us and for the club and I am incredibly proud," manager Pep Guardiola told reporters. "We are in the final of the Champions League. Those are nice words [to say]. Now we will start to enjoy it. We need one step to win the Premier League and we have two or three weeks to prepare for the final."

Of course, Manchester City has already made history in making it to the final for the first time in club history. The club has had its fair share of UCL disappointments in recent seasons, failing to advance in many cases despite having superior talent.

This is seemingly the year everything has come together for City, but it'll have a familiar foe staring them in the face in a few weeks.

Chelsea played the spoiler for Bayern Munich in 2012, and history could repeat itself if the Blues can keep the scoring to a minimum.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.