Damian Lillard: I Think Kevin Durant, When Healthy, May Be NBA's Best Player

While the arguments over the best player in NBA history may never stop, Damian Lillard suggested LeBron James has some legitimate competition when it comes to the best player currently in the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and said Kevin Durant and James are "right there" when it comes to deciding who the best player in the league is right now (around 13-minute mark):

"I think KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA. I mean nobody can guard him. If he's healthy, he's shooting threes off the dribble, he's pulling up off the dribble, he's posting up. He can get to the rim. You can't block his shot. The way he handles the ball, the way he moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league."

Durant certainly has an impressive resume as a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time scoring champion, nine-time All-NBA selection, league MVP, Rookie of the Year and 11-time All-Star.

He hasn't missed a beat this season when healthy despite missing the 2019-20 campaign with a ruptured Achilles and battling through more injuries in 2020-21.

He is averaging 28.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 47.9 percent from deep.

Durant also has a 2-1 record against LeBron in head-to-head showdowns in the NBA Finals. He may get another chance to add to that this season if the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets play well during the postseason.