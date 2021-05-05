Chelsea Tops Real Madrid, Advances to Champions League Final vs. Manchester City

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

For the first time since 2012, Chelsea has advanced to the UEFA Champions League Final thanks to its 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues advanced 3-1 on aggregate after the two clubs drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinal on April 27. They will take on Manchester City in the final.

Timo Werner got Chelsea on the board in the 28th minute with a header on a rebound after Kai Havertz's attempt hit the crossbar.

With Werner taking care of things on the offensive end, Chelsea's defense went to work slowing down the potent Real Madrid offense.

Los Blancos held possession for 68 percent of the match and all four of their shots in the first half were on goal.

Despite being on the attack for most of the match, Real Madrid was unable to break through against Edouard Mendy. The Chelsea goalkeeper made two fantastic stops in the first half on shots from Karim Benzema.

Havertz missed a number of scoring opportunities in the game. His header off a pass from Cesar Azpilicueta hit off the crossbar early in the second half.

The 21-year-old had a breakaway attempt in the 59th minute that he kicked right into Thibaut Courtois.

Christian Pulisic, who started the game on the bench, made an impact late in the game after replacing Werner. The American star got past Madrid's defense down the right flank, but his shot attempt went just to the left of the goal in the 81st minute.

In the 85th minute, Pulisic finally found enough room to breakthrough when he set up Mason Mount to seal the win.

Madrid entered the semifinal rolling over the competition in its way. It knocked off Atalanta and Liverpool in the first two knockout rounds by a combined score of 7-2.

Since Benzema's goal in the 29th minute of the first leg of the semifinal, Real Madrid was held scoreless for the next 151 minutes. Wednesday marks the first loss for Zinedine Zidane's club since Jan. 30 against Levante in La Liga.

The last time Chelsea played in a Champions League Final, it defeated Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City will provide a formidable challenge. The Cityzens are unbeaten in 11 Champions League games this season and have only given up three goals in six knockout-stage matches. City is playing in its first Champions League final in club history.

Chelsea and Manchester City will determine the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League champion when they meet at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

The two teams will provide a preview of what's to come when they face each other in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.