NY Governor Announces New COVID-19 Guidelines for Yankee Stadium, Mets' Citi Field

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for fans attending games at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that normal seating in both stadiums will be available to fans who have been fully vaccinated.

Fans who haven't been vaccinated will continue to be seated six feet apart.

Cuomo added that COVID-19 shots will be made available at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, and any fan who receives a vaccination will also get a free ticket to an upcoming game.

Cuomo didn't mention any potential guidelines for the Toronto Blue Jays. They will be playing home games in Buffalo at Sahlen Field starting on June 1 after setting up camp at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida, for the first two months this season.

Back in March, both clubs received permission to allow fans in their stadiums at 20 percent capacity in accordance with New York health and safety guidelines.

Cuomo recently announced as of May 15 that outdoor spectator events can increase capacity to 33 percent.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told MSNBC's Morning Joe on April 29 that the "plan" is for the city to be completely reopened by July 1.

Cuomo, who will have final say when things open as governor of the entire state, said during a press briefing last month he's hoping for a "functional reopening" possibly before July 1.

Per New York's official health website, more than 2.7 million people in New York City have been fully vaccinated and 44.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.