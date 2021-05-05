Warriors' Stephen Curry Becomes Fastest Player to 300 3-Pointers in Season

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Another day, another three-point shooting record for Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors star became the fastest player in NBA history to hit 300 triples in a single season. He reached the mark during Tuesday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was his 58th game of the season:

The two-time MVP already broke James Harden's record of 82 three-pointers in a month during a red-hot April and continued his hot streak into May.

Curry is widely regarded as the best three-point shooter in NBA history and set the record for the most triples in a season with 402 in 2015-16. He is also third (354 in 2018-19), fourth (324 in 2016-17) and now fifth (this season) on that list.

The seven-time All-Star may not win MVP this season, but he continues to light up the scoreboard with his outside shooting and has the Warriors in position to make the Western Conference play-in tournament.