    Rangers' Artemi Panarin to Miss Rest of Season After Being Injured by Tom Wilson

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    New York Rangers coach David Quinn confirmed Artemi Panarin will miss the team's final three games due to the lower-body injury he suffered in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

    Panarin exited the game in the second period after twice being slammed to the ice by Tom Wilson.

    The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wilson received a $5,000 fine for his roughing penalty on Pavel Buchnevich. The scuffle with Panarin went unmentioned.

    Quinn criticized Wilson after the game and told reporters Panarin "could've got seriously, seriously hurt."

    Many expected Wilson to receive a suspension of some kind since the 27-year-old is a repeat offender. He was most recently banned for seven games in March after hitting Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the head during a check along the boards.

    Instead, it appears Panarin will be the only one to miss time.

    The Russian wing's injury doesn't ultimately change much for the Rangers, who have already been eliminated from postseason contention. New York is fifth in the East division, nine points behind the New York Islanders.

    Panarin finishes the year with 17 goals and 41 assists in 42 games. Despite him missing so much time, his 58 points will likely wind up as the most on the team, with Mika Zibanejad sitting in second at 48 points.

