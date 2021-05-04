    Rangers HC David Quinn Rips Capitals' Tom Wilson After Artemi Panarin Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    New York Rangers coach David Quinn said the NHL has "lines that can't be crossed" in reference to altercations involving Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson and Rangers wingers Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich in Monday's 6-3 loss.

    Wilson initially swung at Buchnevich while the Rangers right wing was face-down on the ice. That drew the ire of Panarin, who got into a scuffle with Wilson that involved Wilson taking a helmet-less Panarin down to the ice twice.

    Panarin exited with a lower-body injury, and Quinn told reporters the 29-year-old Russian "could've got seriously, seriously hurt."

    Mika Zibanejad echoed his coach's thoughts:

    Wilson was assessed a two-minute roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct penalty for his role in the incident. He remained in the game and scored Washington's final goal at the 18:34 mark of the third period.

    The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir noted Wilson has already amassed almost $1.3 million in fines and missed 30 games due to suspensions. Most recently, he was out for seven games because of a hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo along the boards.

    Upon returning to the ice, the 27-year-old signaled a desire to rein in his aggression.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "At the end of the day, it can’t happen," he told reporters. "I can’t be missing seven games. I can’t be missing one game. I’ve got to be in the lineup."

    That Wilson is a repeat offender could lead the NHL to hand down a more significant punishment than his seven-game ban. The Capitals have four games left in the regular season, so his availability for the playoffs could be in jeopardy.

    Asked about the consequences Wilson should face, Quinn said it wasn't his decision to make but that the NHL has "been dealing with this for a while."

    Related

      Rangers HC Rips Tom Wilson

      David Quinn says Wilson has 'zero respect for the game' after attacking Panarin: 'We all saw it...Totally unnecessary'

      Rangers HC Rips Tom Wilson
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Rangers HC Rips Tom Wilson

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Capitals delete unsavory tweet celebrating Tom Wilson’s sucker punch to Buchnevich and rag dolling of Panarin

      Capitals delete unsavory tweet celebrating Tom Wilson’s sucker punch to Buchnevich and rag dolling of Panarin
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Capitals delete unsavory tweet celebrating Tom Wilson’s sucker punch to Buchnevich and rag dolling of Panarin

      Forever Blueshirts: A site for New York Rangers fanatics
      via Forever Blueshirts: A site for New York Rangers fanatics

      Tom Wilson doing Tom Wilson things while injuring Artemi Panarin (Video)

      Tom Wilson doing Tom Wilson things while injuring Artemi Panarin (Video)
      Washington Capitals logo
      Washington Capitals

      Tom Wilson doing Tom Wilson things while injuring Artemi Panarin (Video)

      FanSided
      via FanSided

      Artemi Panarin will not return after getting body slammed by Tom Wilson

      Artemi Panarin will not return after getting body slammed by Tom Wilson
      New York Rangers logo
      New York Rangers

      Artemi Panarin will not return after getting body slammed by Tom Wilson

      Blue Seat Blogs
      via Blue Seat Blogs