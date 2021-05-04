Tom Wilson Fined $5K for Sucker-Punching Pavel Buchnevich, Starting Fight vs. Rangers

Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been fined for a roughing penalty on Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers that led to a brawl between the two teams.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday that Wilson received a $5,000 fine for his role in the altercation.

Midway through the second period, Buchnevich fell to the ice while battling with Wilson for the puck. The Capitals winger threw a punch that hit Buchnevich in the back of the head, resulting in an on-ice scrum.

Artemi Panarin was injured during the scrum after he jumped on Wilson, who was trying to throw a punch at Ryan Strome. The Rangers winger was pulled down to the ice after having his helmet pulled off by Wilson.

Speaking to reporters after his team's 6-3 loss, Rangers head coach David Quinn was very critical of Wilson's actions that led to Panarin getting hurt.

"We all saw it," said Quinn. "There are lines that can't be crossed in this game. There's just zero respect for the game in general. You got one of the star players in this league now that could have gotten seriously, seriously hurt in that incident."

Wilson was issued a double-minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct, but he was able to finish the game. He scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes of the third period.

This isn't the first time that Wilson has been involved in an in-game altercation. The 27-year-old was most recently suspended seven games in March for injuring Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins by hitting him into the boards.