Bucks' Jrue Holiday Praises Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'He's an Alien'

Will Newton/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been the talk of the NBA for the past month for his red-hot scoring streak.

The two-time NBA MVP received high praise from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who called him "an alien" during an appearance on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast:

Holiday has seen Curry's ability to dominate up close several times throughout his career. When the Warriors played the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round playoff series in 2015, Curry averaged 33.8 points on 41.7 percent three-point shooting in a four-game sweep.

Curry's streak of 11 straight games with at least 30 points came to an end on Wednesday, but he's arguably playing the best basketball of his career right now. The streak broke Kobe Bryant's record for consecutive games with 30 or more points by a player age 33 or older.

Since returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry is averaging 38.2 points on 46.8 percent three-point shooting. The seven-time All-Star has taken over as the NBA's leading scorer with 31.1 points per contest this season.