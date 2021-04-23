    Bucks' Jrue Holiday Praises Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'He's an Alien'

    Adam WellsApril 23, 2021

    Will Newton/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been the talk of the NBA for the past month for his red-hot scoring streak. 

    The two-time NBA MVP received high praise from Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who called him "an alien" during an appearance on JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast:

    Holiday has seen Curry's ability to dominate up close several times throughout his career. When the Warriors played the New Orleans Pelicans in a first-round playoff series in 2015, Curry averaged 33.8 points on 41.7 percent three-point shooting in a four-game sweep.  

    Curry's streak of 11 straight games with at least 30 points came to an end on Wednesday, but he's arguably playing the best basketball of his career right now. The streak broke Kobe Bryant's record for consecutive games with 30 or more points by a player age 33 or older.

    Since returning from a tailbone injury on March 29, Curry is averaging 38.2 points on 46.8 percent three-point shooting. The seven-time All-Star has taken over as the NBA's leading scorer with 31.1 points per contest this season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick gush over Steph Curry, call him 'alien'

      Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick gush over Steph Curry, call him 'alien'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick gush over Steph Curry, call him 'alien'

      RSN
      via RSN

      Should Steph Win NBA MVP? 🏆

      Curry thinks he's 'gotta be' MVP this season. We look at the Warriors star's case after his supernova run 📲

      Should Steph Win NBA MVP? 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Steph Win NBA MVP? 🏆

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Curry Pinpoints Moment He 'Broke' Steve Kerr's Offensive System

      Curry Pinpoints Moment He 'Broke' Steve Kerr's Offensive System
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Curry Pinpoints Moment He 'Broke' Steve Kerr's Offensive System

      RSN
      via RSN

      Warriors vs. Pelicans Game on May 3 to Feature Marvel-Inspired Presentation

      Warriors vs. Pelicans Game on May 3 to Feature Marvel-Inspired Presentation
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors vs. Pelicans Game on May 3 to Feature Marvel-Inspired Presentation

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report