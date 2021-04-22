Jorge Masvidal Announces Bare-Knuckle Gamebred Fighting Championship Promotion

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal announced that he and hip-hop artist Anuel AA have joined forces to start a new bare-knuckle MMA promotion called Gamebred Fighting Championship.

Masvidal reported the news on Instagram (h/t MMA Fighting Newswire).

"[Anuel AA and I] have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA," Masvidal wrote. "That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25."

Masvidal has participated in his share of bare-knuckle fights, notably brawling in backyard matches. He joins a space currently occupied by the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which was founded in 2018 and has held 17 events. Its next one will go off on Thursday in Miami.

For now, Masvidal is preparing for his welterweight championship match against title holder Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 on Saturday.